Bundle Stars' new Dominator Bundle has Rocket League and 13 more games for $15

Bundle Stars has kicked off a new, multi-tier Dominator Bundle that starts at $1 and climbs all the way up to a 25 percent discount on Rocket League, with more than a dozen other indie games thrown in for good measure.
For your dollar, you get JumpJet Rex, the deeply bizarre Euclidian, Void & Meddler—Episode 1 plus the soundtrack, and the ridiculously fast action game 10 Second Ninja X. Collectively, they go for about $30 on Steam, so that's not a bad deal. But wait!
For $5, you'll also get Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!, The Little Acre, Western 1849 Reloaded, Nevermind, Goliath, Master Spy Deluxe Edition, Scrap Garden, and Out There: Ω Edition and its soundtrack. Pony up a tenner and you can add the retro-RTS 8-Bit Armies, plus the Guardians campaign and soundtrack DLC to the mix. And at the $15 end of the scale, you'll top it all off with Rocket League, which normally goes for $20 all by its lonesome.
All 16 games in the bundle are redeemable on Steam, and be sure to choose your tier wisely, because purchases can't be upgraded. The Bundle Stars Dominator Bundle is live now and will be available until April 5.
