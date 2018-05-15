Bulletstorm studio People Can Fly is working with Square Enix on a new 'AAA shooter'

People Can Fly, the developer of Painkiller, Bulletstorm, and Gears of War: Judgment, revealed today that it is developing a new “AAA shooter” in partnership with Square Enix. Word of the new project came as part of an announcement of the company's expansion into two new studios, one in the UK and the other in PCF's home country of Poland.

PCF was founded in 2004 and acquired by Epic in 2012, shortly after the release of Bulletstorm. It regained its independence in 2015, but aside from Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition last year, we haven't heard anything about its plans for the future until now.

"We decided in 2017 to open a new studio in Newcastle, the UK, to attract not only local talent, but also to attract the best developers within the UK. We want this team to grow to 20-30 developers within the next 12-18 months," CEO Sebastian Wojciechowski said.

"When CI Games decided to restructure its operations, we immediately decided to open a new studio in Rzeszów to allow those great developers to keep on working together as a team, and to contribute to the game we’re working on."

All three studios are working on the new game, which unfortunately PCF said nothing about. Perhaps we'll learn more at E3, which is just a few weeks away. For now, I'm just happy to know that the people who decided that the best thing they could do with a rocket launcher and a chaingun was to mash them together into a rocket launcher chaingun are getting up to something new.