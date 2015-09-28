Build of the Week: Back to the Mod

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web's most dedicated PC building communities.

This week, modder Marc Molella tears apart an old case and brings it into the future with an impressive retrofitted Delorean build. What struck me about this mod in particular wasn’t Molella’s take on classic pop iconography, but his deliberate, self-limiting build process. Even though the Delorean, dubbed “Back to the Mod”, is very much car-shaped, a significant portion of its pieces come from the original case itself, just cut, bent, and assembled in a completely different form.

Back to the Mod may not be a beastly build, but Molella gave Modders Inc. a compelling reason for performance restraint:

“When I create a project of this level, I like to have a solid depiction of what my final goal is, and as always with modding, I am sure there will be hiccups and revisions along the way. This project is going to focus on the mod, not the hardware that is inside. Yes it will be fully watercooled, and have some nice components inside, but I do not want the components to take away from the reason we are all here, and that is to create awesome mods!”

Anyone with enough money can build a stupidly powerful PC, which is why a build like Back the Mod so easily catches the eye. Craftsmanship and creative use of hardware will always impress more than slapping together an $3,000 obsidian monolith.

Nice job with the build, Marc. Check out some footage of his process and his detailed build log for more information.

Back to the Mod components

Motherboard: MSI X99 Xpower

CPU: Intel 5820K

RAM: G.Skill Ripjaws 16GB 3000MHZ

GPU: MSI GTX 970

PSU: Thermaltake DPS 850W

SSD: G/Skill Pheonix 120GB

Cooling: Bitspower full cover motherboard and GPU blocks, Hardware Labs GTX 360 Radiator, Primochill Dual Tone Rigid Revolver fittings, Primochill PETG, D5 pump, Koolance reservoir, Thermaltake Riing Fans