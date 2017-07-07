Build a cheap gaming PC with this motherboard and CPU bundle

Combo deals are a great way to kick start a new build without paying full price. If that is what you're looking to do, then check out Newegg's combo deal for a Gigabyte GA-Z170X-Gaming 7 motherboard and Intel Pentium G4400 processor.

Normally the two parts would run over $200 if purchased separately. Newegg has them listed together for $142 after cashing in on a $10 mail-in-rebate. That is about a $60 savings for buying the two items at the same time.

The Pentium G4400 processor is not the fastest CPU on the market, but it does offer decent performance for the money. It is a dual-core chip clocked at 3.3GHz with 3MB of L3 cache, and is based on Intel's Skylake architecture.

As for the motherboard, it's a solid mid-range option with some high-end amenities, including USB 3.1 connectivity, dual BIOSes, three PCI-Express x16 slots, M.2 connectors (two), and a Creative Sound Core 3D chip powering the onboard audio.

You can grab the combo on sale here.

