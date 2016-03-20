Brutal Doom creator is working to make Doom 64 more brutal

What do you do after making one of the bloodiest video games of all time even bloodier? Well, you do it again, apparently. Brutal Doom modder Sergeant_Mark_IV has started work on a similar mod for Doom 64, the notoriously-quite-good Nintendo 64 version of Doom. It's still very early days for the project, but as the video above demonstrates, it's definitely going to have lots of blood in it.

"Following the GZDoom port of Doom 64, BD-64 revitalises the old Doom 64 with new special effects, particles, lightning, gore, new sounds, more weapon animations (shotgun reloads, smoother minigun barrels, etc.) and monsters and stuff cut from the original Nintendo 64 version," reads the official description on ModDB.

It's probably going to be a while until the mod is complete and there's no download available as yet. When it is available it'll work on GZDoom and Zandronum in OpenGL mode (in other words, no, you won't need a Nintendo 64).

I've not actually played Doom 64, though it's been on the bucket list for ages: it's less a port and more a reimagining, with an entirely different engine, different graphics and different map design. It's probably worth a look while we wait for the May release of id Software's new Doom reboot.