Broken Sword creator Charles Cecil guests at the PC Gamer Weekender

Charles Cecil MBE will join us on-stage for a talk at the PC Gamer Weekender next Saturday and Sunday, 5-6 March in London. Charles is the head of Revolution Software, the creators of some of PC's most beloved adventure games.

Charles will talk about the company's 25 years of writing adventure games from Lure of the Temptress and Beneath a Steel Sky, through the Broken Sword series and other titles to the successful crowd funding and publishing of Broken Sword 5—The Serpent’s Curse. He will talk about his experiences developing text adventures 10 years earlier—from Adventure B for the Sinclair ZX81 in 1981. Charles will chart the way that Revolution has changed the way that it develops games to embrace opportunities made available by changing hardware and retail, how much it now values the direct relationship that it has with its audience, and why now is such a great time both for independent developers and gamers alike. Come join Charles celebrate Revolution’s 25th Anniversary—he will be signing comic books for anyone who wants to say hello after the talk.

We've got a range of exciting stage presentations running across the two days—including Firaxis, Io Interactive, Gearbox, Star Citizen developers Foundry 42, Paradox Interactive, Divinity: Original Sin 2 developers Larian, XCOM creator Julian Gollop and more—and our game zone will give you time with unreleased giants like Dark Souls 3 and Total War: Warhammer. All this, and the chance to try the HTC Vive VR headset for the first time.

