Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel gameplay video is 16 minutes of lunar lunacy

Pandora is Borderland's primary globular playground, but why should one celestial body get all the fun? Spanning the time between the first and second games, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel sends us to the dusty crags and canyons of Pandora's moon, home of that giant H-shaped Hyperion mothership and the stage for Handsome Jack's rise to CEO overlord. We've seen it in action , and now you can as well with a lengthy playthrough tour video from co-developers 2K Australia and Gearbox.

The highlight of the video is seeing how Borderlands' chaotic battles play out on a planet weak in gravity and without any atmosphere. Keeping enough oxygen for jump boosts and stomping heads looks either very tedious or very simple; the developers want oxygen to be a fun method for achieving stunts impossible on Pandora, but I'm not sure how fun finding breathable air will be while trying to fend off swarms of charging madmen.

A couple of Pre-Sequel's new classes and their abilities also get the spotlight, including the Gladiator's damage-soaking shield disc and the Enforcer—aka the cyborg Wilhelm from Borderlands 2—trading arms and legs for metal equivalents. The new cryo- and laser-type weapons also appear, as well as a brief glimpse at rideable hoverbikes, a giant Hyperion death-laser, and the playable Claptrap who everyone will probably pick at least once.

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel releases this fall. Have a look at the video below, and be sure to check out Tim's thoughts as well.

