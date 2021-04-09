Where to find Maurice's Black Market in Borderlands 3

Looking for the Maurice Black Market in Borderlands 3? As part of the Director's Cut of the third game in Gearbox's anarchic looter-shooter series, we've got new murder mystery-themed missions, a new raid boss, and now a brand new way to get our hands on rare, powerful loot. For the latter, that's as long as you have deep pockets.

In a system that recalls Destiny 2's Xur, Borderlands 3 has its own roving purveyor of legendary gear: Maurice. Our friend aboard the Sanctuary III ship that helped us travel to the game's various DLC locations has now set up an elusive vending machine. You'll need to track it down each week across the cel-shaded galaxy if you want to give your inventory the TLC it needs. So, here's the Borderlands 3 Maurice Black Market location, and the kinds of things you can buy when you find it, in week one.

Borderlands 3 Maurice Black Market location: Week 1

The first Black Market vending machine is found on Eden-6. Its location will change every Thursday and can be found in any base-game location (you don't need to own any of the DLCs for the machine to appear).

For now, it's found in the northern Ambermire area of Eden-6. The closest spawn point is Ambermire - Rogues Hollow. From here, head north through the tree-lined tunnel, and bear right through the shanty town in to Soggybog Rigs. Turn right, then hug the left side of the path until you spot the bright red vending machine on top of a ledge. Check the video above, courtesy of EpicNNG, for visual directions.

Note that there are a few enemies defending the location, but once they're dispensed with you'll be able to approach Maurice's Black Market machine and peruse his wares. The loot pool changes with the location of the vendor and it can have multiple versions of the same bits of gear. The stuff on sale can cost upwards of $10 million, so I hope you've saved your pennies.

Here's what Maurice was offering for EpicNNG until April 15, to give you an idea of the kinds of legendary guns you could get when you turn up: