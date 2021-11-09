Borderlands 2's original Tiny Tina DLC is now a free standalone game on the Epic Store

The Borderlands loot-shooter spinoff Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is set to launch on March 25, 2022. That's still a good way off, but you can get to know the character right now by way of Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure, which is now available—and free for the week—on the Epic Games Store.

Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep was originally released in June 2013 as the fourth DLC campaign for Borderlands 2, in which players choose one of six unique Vault Hunters and "jump into chaotic fantasy battles." Unlike conventional Borderlands games, you see, Assault on Dragon Keep is a sort of meta-adventure set in a magical RPG realm: Tina Tiny is the GM, and it's up to you and your friends to rescue the queen and save the kingdom.

Aside from that, though, it's pretty much straight-ahead Borderlands: Shoot lots of weirdos, swipe lots of loot. But the changeup works well for it. PC Gamer's print review (via Metacritic) awarded it an 86% score, saying that "it's the best add-on so far, playing to all the series' strengths."

The One-shot Adventure edition is a standalone version of the expansion that serves as a sort of prelude to the upcoming Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, which will be built around the same sort of D&D-Borderlands mashup but on a much larger scale.

Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure is free on the Epic Games Store until 11 am ET on November 16—that's one week from today. After that, the price will go up to $10.