Borderlands 2's next DLC stars Tiny Tina

Poor Anthony Burch. We're not sure if the next Borderlands 2 DLC was supposed to be announced today, but thanks to the lead writer's hilarious tweet of his pal passed out on a couch at the Gearbox workplace—with promotional material for something called "Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep" displayed prominently in the background—the studio's had to go and confirm that yes, Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep is indeed the next, and final, piece of DLC planned. It's out June 25.

The tweet's since been deleted, but eagle-eyed readers at StealthyBox made sure to screencap the photograph for posterity. Sorry, sleeping dude, but you've got nothin' on Tina.

If you thought that DLC name sounded rather fantasy-like for Borderlands 2's gritty world, you're right—it's actually Pandora's take on Dungeons and Dragons, as teased at back at PAX East . The original game's vault hunters play a game of B&B, retelling their adventure as part of Borderlands 2. With Tiny Tina as dungeonmaster, it's bound to be an amusing take on post-apocalyptic nerdery.

If you've already owner of a season pass, good for you—you'll receive this DLC on June 25. Everyone else can buy it for $10.