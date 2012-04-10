Borderlands 2 "Mechromancer" class planned as post-launch DLC

A fifth playable class will be added to Borderlands 2 after release. Early designs cast the new character as a small cyborg girl with the ability to control a small army of mechanical "Deathtrap" robots, which will serve as more killy incarnations of Borderlands' jabbering Claptraps. Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford has told Gametrailers that the "Mechromancer" DLC is currently in the design stages, and will be worked on properly once the core game has been polished off.

Pitchford guesses that the Mechromancer will be added a couple of months after Borderlands 2 comes out, and tells GT that it'll be free to those who pre-order the game to gain access to the Borderlands 2 Premier club. You can check out the pre-order deals on the Borderlands 2 site , though there's still plenty of time to decide whether or not to lay down some early cash. It's not out until September 18 in the US, and September 21 in Europe. Check out our Borderlands 2 preview to find out more about the four new classes we'll be levelling up in the sequel.