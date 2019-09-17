Blue Yeti X aims to be a smarter microphone for streamers

(Image credit: Blue)

We've been recommending the Blue Yeti for a long time now and for good reason—it is one of the best microphones for streaming, gaming, and podcasting, in terms of bang for the buck. Now there is a newer model, the Yeti X, with some key upgrades.

One of the first changes streamers are likely to notice is a new set of LEDs around the multi-purpose "smart knob." These are not for bling. They provide real-time metering so you know if you are speaking too softly, or conversely barking too loudly into the mic.

As for the smart knob, it allows you to adjust the volume, as you would expect. However, it also lets streamers switch between gain, headphone levels, and blend modes, and functions as a mute switch too. Long presses cycle through the modes, with accompanying LEDs so you know which mode you are in.

(Image credit: Blue)

The Yeti X retains the same four recording modes as before, including stereo, cardioid, omnidirectional, and multi-directional. However, Blue is promising better quality recording by bumping up to a four-capsule condenser array, up from three in the previous Yeti.

On the software side, Blue added its voice software (stylized as "VO!CE") to the mix. This essentially consists of a suite of vocal effects and controls, including things like a de-popper, noise reduction, expander, EQ controls, and so forth. It also features several preset configurations.

We have not had a chance to test the Yeti X. However, our friends at TomsHardware said "if you’re in the market for a premium USB microphone for podcasting, streaming or content creation, the Yeti X should be at the top of your list." That's high praise.

The Yeti X is available to preorder at Best Buy for $169.99, or at least it will be soon. The listing currently shows it as being sold out. It will release sometime next month.