Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 releases early next month

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 will release on July 10, a new trailer confirms. The game was only announced early last week, so it's a pleasant surprise that we'll get the 8-bit styled action platformer sooner rather than later.

The original Curse of the Moon was a spin-off of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, which was a decent albeit conservative take on Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. These retro spin-offs wend closer to the old 8-bit Castlevania games: they're straightforward action platformers. Running, jumping, killing things... it's *chef kiss* amazing.

This sequel will include a two player cooperative mode, with each player free to choose from any of the playable characters. On that note, the trailer confirms Miriam, Alfred and Gebel as playable characters, all of whom will be familiar to those who played the other two Bloodstained games.

The new trailer is embedded below. If you're super eager for something similar right now, and just can't wait, I'd highly recommend Odallus, which has flown completely under the radar but is very good as far as 8-bit action platformers go.