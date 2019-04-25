BlizzCon 2019 tickets go on sale soon

BlizzCon 2019 won't be kicking off until November, but Blizzard will start selling tickets to its annual fan celebration next week. Tickets will go on sale on May 4, but if you miss out, a second wave will be sold on May 9.

They'll be pricey, though. The cheapest tier is a $229 pass that includes a commemorative statue, like that handsome orc above, unannounced goodies and general admission to the show and "pregame festivities" on the Thursday before the show.

The Portal Pass, $550, is a new tier that includes everything from the standard pass, as well as perks like preferred parking, separate registration, a dedicated lounge and access to the Darkmoon Faire area for a pre-show event called "Night at the Faire".

Shell out $750 and you'll get a Benefit Dinner pass, letting you meet Blizzard developers while helping out a children's health charity. You'll get everything from the standard and Portal tiers, too.

This year's BlizzCon will be bigger, apparently, with more room set aside for indoor activities, including contests, developer panels, demos and tournaments in Hearthstone, Overwatch, StarCraft 2 and World of Warcraft. You'll have no dearth of esports finals to watch.

BlizzCon 2019 will take place on November 1 in Anaheim, ending on November 2. Check out the BlizzCon site for more details.