BlizzCon 2014 dates and prices announced

Time to dust off that Kerrigan cosplay custom and maybe save some money. Blizzard just announced the dates and location for BlizzCon 2014, when tickets will go on sale, and for how much.

Tickets will go on sale in two batches, the first on Wednesday, May 7 at 7pm PT, and the second on Saturday, May 10 at 10am PT. You'll be able to buy them through the online event ticketing service Eventbrite at $199 a pop, not including applicable taxes and fees. If you really want to break the bank, there are also a limited number of tickets to an exclusive pre-BlizzCon Benefit Dinner, which will go on sale Wednesday, May 14 at 7pm PT for $750 (also not including taxes and fees). These include admission to BlizzCon, and will benefit Children's Hospital of Orange County .

You can find more information on the BlizzCon Ticket webpage .

The convention will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center in Southern California on November 7-8. As usual, if you go, you'll be able to get hand-on time with the latest version of Blizzard's games, attend the StarCraft II World Championship Series Global Finals, attend various panels with Blizzard developers, and take home all the convention swag you can carry.

If you're unable to attend, Blizzard also said that it will announce an option for a Virtual Ticket at a later date, which will give you access to a multichannel internet stream of the event.