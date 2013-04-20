Blizzcon 2013 tickets go on sale next Wednesday

Blizzard's annual fan convention, Blizzcon, is November 8 and 9 this year. As you might expect for a gathering focused on such monoliths of PC gaming as Starcraft and Warcraft, tickets tend to go pretty fast, so if you're looking to join in the scramble, you should know that tickets go on sale next Wednesday, April 24, at 7 p.m. Pacific. A second batch will become available Saturday, April 27 at 10 a.m. Pacific. The cost this year is $175 per person.

This year's Blizzcon holds a bit of mystery, since the slate of landmark franchises is pretty much clear at the moment. If I were a betting man, I'd put money on a Diablo III and/or World of Warcraft expansion announcement. And maybe, just maybe, we'll finally hear more about the enigmatic Project Titan.

More details are available in the official announcement , including tips to help you make sure purchasing goes smoothly.