Blizzard is working on 'character lockouts' bug in Diablo 2: Resurrected

Yesterday's launch of Diablo 2: Resurrected was not the smoothest rollout ever. Shortly after it went live, reports of disappearing characters began rolling in. Blizzard took the game offline for a spot of "unscheduled maintenance," and a couple hours later it appeared that everything was sorted.

Not quite, as it turns out. In an update posted today, Blizzard said that it intends to release a permanent fix for the bug on PC today and "shortly thereafter" for consoles. In the meantime, it recommended that players use different names for online and offline characters, as using the same name for both "is related to this bug."

"Furthermore, our team is working to resolve the issue of character lockouts," Diablo 2 community manager Hooley explained. "Many of these characters are already in the process of being unlocked. We anticipate this process will take a few hours to complete."

"For players unable to create or join game lobbies, we’ve been evaluating activities that have prevented them from being able to play in those sessions. We’re actively working to find a solution to these issues."

Blizzard is also working on crash bugs and an AVX issue that's preventing players from starting Diablo 2: Resurrected, and is "observing" various other issues and bugs. An update on that front will be shared once the bigger issues above are taken care of.

