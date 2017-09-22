Blizzard is recruiting for Overwatch esports broadcasters

If you've ever harbored dreams of being an internet personality, and if your Terraria Let's Play videos aren't quite getting the plaudits they deserve, here's a new opportunity. Blizzard is recruiting for its on-air talent team, specifically the on-air talent responsible for presenting forthcoming Overwatch esports broadcasts.

"We're looking for charismatic broadcasters to join our already stellar talent pool to interview players, commentate matches, and analyze plays," the announcement reads. "The ideal addition to our team has exemplary social skills, a natural affinity for the camera, keen understanding of the game, and experience conducting upbeat and engaging interviews."

"A natural affinity for the camera" rules me out, but for anyone else, the details on how to apply and what qualifications you'll need are over here. Blizzard will start reviewing submissions from September 25.