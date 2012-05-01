Black Ops 2 website reveals name, release date, promises screenshots and video to come

Since publishing this article, there's been a torrent of confirmed Black Ops 2 news, including our Black Ops 2 preview and Black Ops 2 multiplayer cheats, dedicated servers and LAN support FAQ . There's a Black Ops 2 reveal trailer to watch too. We'll have more information online soon.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 website has gone live in the UK, confirming a rumoured release date of the 13th of November. The formal announcement is scheduled for tomorrow morning in Europe, so expect more information then.

It appears that the artwork leaked ahead of the game's announcement was genuine. At present, however, the trailers and screenshots linked to on the website all lead to 'coming soon' pages.