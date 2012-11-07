Black Ops 2 FOV to be capped at 80

Treyarch have tweeted that Black Ops 2 is going to have a maximum FOV of 80 - the same as the original CODBLOPS's multiplayer mode - on the grounds that anything higher will break things. That's an unfortunate number, with unusual fields of view being one of the leading causes of in-game motion sickness. It seems unlikely that Black Ops 2 will be doing more than other shooters to justify this claim, but this close to release, don't expect to see any last minute reprieve for higher numbers.
(via PCGamesN )
And don't ask me to raise the FOV cap. Max is 80. Thankyouverymuch. — pcdev (@pcdev) November 4, 2012 November 4, 2012
@ gnomecast It is the same cap as Blackops mp, but now you can adjust fov in sp and zm too. > 80 breaks too much stuff so we had to cap it. November 6, 2012