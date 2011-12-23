BioWare working on server transfers for SWTOR, but no ETA yet

We like Star Wars: The Old Republic so much that we put a (very big) number on it , but it definitely has a few kinks that need ironing out. Foremost, certain servers are more crowded than movie theaters on Episode One's opening day, but their occupants are as disappointed as, well, Star Wars fans on Episode One's opening day. Server queues abound, and - unfortunately - BioWare says they're not going away any time soon. If patience isn't your strong suit, however, the RPG behemoth suggests starting anew on a different server. Sadly, character transfers aren't an option - at least, for the time being.

"Character transfer is a common request for these servers," the developer wrote on its official forums . "The ability to transfer your characters is being worked on, but there is no ETA on when it will be available."

In the meantime, BioWare plans to "gradually" up population caps, but don't expect anything drastic. After all, that'd be like attempting to put out a fire with more fire. But hey, it could be worse. Unless you're bound and determined to power level so quickly that you become a Death Star , TOR's all about the story. Playing a Jedi? Jump over to a less populated server and try a Sith. It's hardly the end of the world.