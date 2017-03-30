BioWare to reveal 'immediate plans' for Mass Effect: Andromeda next week

It's not like BioWare wasn't going to patch Mass Effect: Andromeda, but here's some solid evidence that the studio will. It tweeted an image today promising more information regarding "immediate plans" for the game on April 4.

"It's been a week since we officially launched Mass Effect: Andromeda worldwide, and we couldn't be more excited that our fans are finally experiencing everything we've worked so hard to create," the message reads.

"We've received quite a bit of feedback, some of it positive and some of it critical. That feedback is an important part of our ongoing support of the game, and we can't wait to share more of our immediate plans with you on Tuesday, April 4."

The message goes on to invite players to keep their feedback coming, which is brave of them. It's unclear what "immediate plans" means, whether it be patches and fixes or just more information regarding the game's post-launch DLC plans (i'm gonna hazard a guess it's the former, though). Whatever the case, it's an announcement promising an announcement.

Critics and players have been critical of Andromeda's weirdly old-fashioned animation since the game launched. We've collected 17 things that drive us crazy about the game, but overall, it's still very much worth playing.