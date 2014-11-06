BioWare livestreaming Dragon Age: Inquisition multiplayer today

Dragon Age: Inquisition multiplayer producers Scylla Costa and Billy Buskell will be showing off the game on BioWare's Twitch channel today, demonstrating some tips and tricks, and taking questions from viewers.

The livestream will feature three multiplayer maps—Elven Ruins, Orlesian Chateau, and Tevinter Ruins—and demonstrate progression on the three beginning multiplayer characters: Legionnaire, Keeper, and Archer. Ability trees, chest, and crafting will also be examined.

The fun begins at 10 am PST (that's 1 pm EST) at twitch.tv/bioware. Dragon Age: Inquisition comes out on November 18.