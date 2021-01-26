Biomutant evolves into a game with a release date

The much-anticipated and long-in-development Biomutant will be released on May 25. Developed by Experiment 101 and published by THQ Nordic, Biomutant is an action-RPG with a kung-fu cat you genetically modify throughout the adventure, an omnipresent narrator, and big promises about how your choices affect the game's events.

The game has been in development since 2015, and was at one point scheduled for a summer 2019 release, with the subsequent delays leading some to worry the project had been cancelled. At the time developer Experiment 101 put the delays down to the game's "sheer magnitude, size and length."

Biomutant's never been a game short of big talk behind it, and many have high hopes for this one. We'll find out if it was worth the wait in May, and fingers crossed we'll be feline fine.