Biomutant continues to look like kung-fu fun in raw PC footage

Just before the oft-delayed Biomutant absolutely, definitely releases on May 25, publisher THQ Nordic has given us another look at its gameplay, following the recent combat trailer and the gameplay trailer from 2020. This is another small taste of the game, mainly to show how the game looks and performs on all three systems it releases on at launch.

Thankfully, Biomutant continues to make a really good impression on PC. You can almost smell the clear mountain air and feel the fresh grass under your character's feet in Biomutant's vibrant world. In combat, too, captured like the rest of the footage in 4K at 60FPS, the game's performance looks stable. It's worth noting however, that generally, footage like this is captured on rigs close to, but sometimes surpassing the recommended specs. Biomutant recommends no more than a modest mid-range PC (AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i7-6700Krunning at 3.2 GHz or higher, 16 GB RAM, GeForce GTX 1660Ti or Radeon RX 590) so whether the performance in 4K is as stable as shown remains to be seen.



More importantly, the game still looks fun, as your mutant weaves between enemies and fluidly chains combos together. Biomutant promises plenty of variety thanks to craftable weapons, mutant powers and a large number of attacks, giving you a range of options of how to deal with your fellow mutants, who are just as cuddly as they are dangerous.