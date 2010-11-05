Beyond Black Mesa is the Half-Life movie you've dreamed about. Watch the trailer now

A spectacular second trailer has been released for Beyond Black Mesa, a live action short film set in the Half Life universe. It's packed full of explosions and tense shoot outs with the Combine, and features the coolest holographic wrist display gadget ever. You'll find the video embedded below.

The film tells the story of Adrian Shephard, a member of the human resistance movement. He has one mission: to get a message to City 17 about the incoming Combine invasion. It's a tough assignment. The Combine know who he is, and are hot on his tail.

The whole film was made by a small crew of talented and dedicated Half Life fans, who financed the film with their own money, and shot the whole thing during their free weekends. Now the film is finished, and is currently being shown in film festivals throughout North America. The team are planning to release the film once it's finished conquering the festival circuit. We've interviewed some of the guys behind the production about the risks, rewards and bruises that come with filming a professional quality action flick on a budget. We'll be bringing you that soon. Meanwhile, here's the omfg trailer.