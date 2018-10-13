Bethesda reveals full Fallout 76 map

Ahead of the Fallout 76 beta, which is due to start later this month, Bethesda has revealed the game's full, massive map, which it claims will be four times the size of Fallout 4's.

The map, seen below, is littered with waypoints, and clearly shows boundaries between distinct areas in the West Virginia setting. Click on the icon in the top-right to go full-screen, and from there you should be able to zoom in on different locations to see them in more detail.

This is how the map will look in-game, too: you won't be pulling up the map in your Pip-Boy like in previous Fallout games, which means waving goodbye to the old-school black and green aesthetic.

The PC Gamer team went hands-on with the game last week—you can check out their impressions here, including thoughts on the disappointing VATS system and the cool, Red Dead-style treasure maps.

The full game is out on November 14.

