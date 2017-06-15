Popular

Bethesda explains the 'F' in Doom VFR

Ohhhhh.

Bethesda announced Doom VFR at its pre-E3 press as a VR shooter for the Vive and PlayStation VR, set for release later this year. But there was something obviously odd about the title. It's virtual reality Doom, so... what's the "F?" 

In retrospect, I suppose that makes perfect sense. 

For those of you unfamiliar with what the "F" in "BFG" stands for, BioWare's Mike Laidlaw explained.

And now you know.

Bethesda didn't reveal any more details about Doom VFR at E3, but it's available for pre-purchase now on Steam for $30/£20/€30. We've also got a handy round-up of all the games we did see at E3 right here.

