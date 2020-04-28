The best MP7 builds for Warzone

Looking for the best MP7 build for Warzone? Then you're not alone: The MP7 is the meta weapon of choice at the moment. This small firearm is frequently equipped as a solid secondary to support an assault rifle or sniper rifle main. It's the best SMG in the game right now, so having at least one MP7 Warzone loadout up your sleeve is advisable.

Before rushing into a match, it's worth taking a few moments to organise your loadouts and ensure you're fully prepared for whatever awaits in Verdansk. With that in mind, let's examine the best MP7 setups in Warzone to help you on your way to your next victory. I'm here to give you a tour of the handy SMG, offer advice on the best times to switch to it, and help you choose attachments that maximise its performance.

The best MP7 loadout for you

Reliable all-rounder

Attachments

Barrel: FSS Recon

FSS Recon Stock: FORGE TAC Ultralight

FORGE TAC Ultralight Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Ammunition: 50 Rounds Mag

50 Rounds Mag Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Perks

FORGE TAC Ultralight (Image credit: Infinity Ward) Stay agile as you eliminate enemies.

E.O.D

Hardline

Battle Hardened

Throwables

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Flash Grenade

The FSS Recon is a no-brainer barrel attachment: It extends your range while smoothing out the MP7's recoil. Adding Stippled Grip Tape as your rear grip also keeps this loadout feeling agile and responsive by increasing your aim-down-sights and sprint-to-fire speeds. You'll lose some aim stability, so the Ranger Foregrip is there to restore balance.

Generally, it's a good idea to slap an extended magazine on your MP7 whenever possible, as its rate of fire is so high. In this case, the 50 Rounds Mag is a great way to mitigate your ammo guzzling. Trust me, you can rely on this balanced MP7 Warzone loadout to get you out of trouble at any point in the match.

Silent

Attachments

FSS Recon (Image credit: Infinity Ward) Smoother shots from further away.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: FSS Recon

FSS Recon Stock: No Stock

No Stock Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 50 Rounds Mag

Perks

Cold-blooded

Ghost

Tracker

Throwables

Lethal: C4

C4 Tactical: Smoke Grenade

The most intimidating opponents are the ones that seemingly materialise from thin air, and by adding the Monolithic Suppressor to your MP7, you can become that nightmare. This muzzle attachment lets you pick off an opponent quietly before moving onto the next.

I think the FSS Recon is the best barrel in Warzone at the moment, so I've included it again in this build. Selecting No Stock levels out your movement speed, which feels like a fair trade for reduced recoil control and aiming stability. In the last few moments of the game, stealthy takedowns are the safest way to close out a win.

Unstoppable

Merc Foregrip (Image credit: Infinity Ward) Accurate hip fire in close combat.

Attachments

Stock: FSS Close Quarters

FSS Close Quarters Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition: 60 Rounds Mag

60 Rounds Mag Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Stippled Grip Tape Perk: Sleight of Hand

Perks

Cold-blooded

Overkill

Amped

Throwables

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

This loadout facilitates all-out aggression, so there's no need for an optic attachment. Instead, you can confidently hip fire your way through trouble at close range, courtesy of the Merc Foregrip. Increased hip-fire accuracy and recoil control ensures you can react to enemies faster, and eliminate multiple threats with your generous extended magazine.

Reloading faster with the Sleight of Hand perk is essential, too. In a loadout built for speed, your stock and rear grip choices compromise your aiming stability, but the speed buffs are undoubtedly worth it. Pair this destructive SMG with an AX-50 for the perfect balance of close-range devastation and long-distance precision.