Looking for the best Minecraft castle ideas to get your impressive, medieval builds started? Before we can get to that, we need to make sure you've mastered the basics. The first thing you need to learn in this blocky, survival sandbox is how to build a house in Minecraft.

Then, as you get more familiar with the game, you'll start to want to do something more ambitious, such as putting together a plush Minecraft mansion or castle. If these kinds of projects seem daunting, the best way to get your feet wet is by seeing how other players have done it. So we've put together a list of the best Minecraft castle ideas we've found. Building a normal house is cool and all, but there's no denying that castles are just the coolest places in which to live. Don't @ us.

Castle and Gladiator Arena

(Image credit: Mojang)

Download: Castle and Gladiator Arena

This castle is the one to rule them all. Not only do you have the castle, plus the sizeable grounds it is set within, and plenty more. The arena is a great place to settle old scores, the church is there for all your confessional needs, and there's even a huge tree with oodles of treehouse potential.

Castle Speire of Aeritus

(Image credit: Mojang)

Download: Castle Speire of Aeritus

There are plenty of recreations of impressive castles (including the entry below, in fact) but it's the mythos and world-building evoked by Castle Speire of Aeritus that sets it apart.

It's exceptional. There's even a vast surrounding town to explore plus some cool blimps just hanging about, doing whatever it is they do.

Dragonstone

(Image credit: Mojang)

Download: Dragonstone

Sometimes it's not the building itself that's breathtaking, but the setting. While the recreation of the classic Game of Thrones castle itself is faithful enough to keep fans of the show happy, the detail devoted to its surroundings is also worth noting. The scenery is harsh, and the castle looks impenetrable; in other words, it's pretty much perfect.

Angelville

(Image credit: Mojang)

Download: Angelville

The name sounds a bit odd - until you load it up and have a walk around, that is. The sheer time and effort that's gone into this one is hard to parse: along with the castle itself, which takes hours to explore, you've got a few further structure, including a chapel. The heavenly view from the top of the castle is well worth the climb, too.

Steampunk Castle

(Image credit: Mojang)

Download: Steampunk Castle

This one is a bit different, but since it still has castle in the name, we're counting it. Along with the impressive frontage of the structure, there's lots to do inside. Secrets are scattered everywhere, and there's even a narrative to follow.