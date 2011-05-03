Best Football Manager 2011 signings

Since our last article on Football Manager 2011 Sports Interactive have put up one of their habitual data updates, making some players hard to obtain and bringing new ones into contention, so let's take a tour of the best bargain buys for your team in Football Manger 2011.

Goalkeepers:

Vincent Enyeama

Enyeama has been the go to man for teams that need a bargain goalkeeper for years now. Clocking in at a mere £250k and eager to swap the Israeli leagues for somewhere more illustrious, his only downside is that he doesn't have EU membership, but his Nigeria caps should get him a work permit.

Alex Smithies

Yeah, that's right, the next generation of English goalkeeping is hiding out in League One Huddersfield. Alex Smithies can be picked up for a under £1 million and makes a serviceable backup keeper for any mid table team for one or two years before taking the number one jersey.

Fawzi Chaouchi

Fawzi used to be free on the last patch, and while that's sadly no longer the case he is still very cheap at £500k. The Algerian keeper is experienced enough to be an impressive keeper and young enough that he can keep going for years to come. Word of warning though, in addition to his annoying non-EU status he has a very high eccentricity stat, a double edged sword if ever there was one.

Defenders:

Dzmitry Verkhovtsov

Sometimes you don't need subtlety and class, sometimes you need a gigantic Belarusian centre half with the strength and aggression of a charging rhino, for those times there's Dzmitry Verkhovtsov and he can be yours for under £500k. He'll get a work permit too, but still counts as non-EU.

Matthew Booth

The conventional wisdom in Football Manager is that younger is better, but Matthew Booth defies that logic. This 33 giant centreback can be yours for a trifling 50k and do a job in any league. Comes with a British passport to easily avoid EU restrictions.

Leonel Galeano

Like Leandro Gioda and Nicolas Otamendi before him Leonel Galeano is an affordable and rock solid Argentine centre back who can anchor defences for years to come for a mere £3.5 million. If you need an EU freindly option consider the less experienced Raphael Varane at £5 million.

Sime Vrsaljko

Touted by some as the new Vedran Corluka, Sime has way too many consonants in his name, but that does stop him from being an enthusiastic and affordable right back. He is non EU, but should get a work permit on appeal.

Jose Angel

Jose is an impressive young Spanish left back available for a few million from Real Sporting who will only get better with time, a quality buy for most teams, but especially Spanish ones. If you have difficulty obtaining him consider his equally impressive teammate Roberto Canella .

Midfielders:

Milan Badelj

Holy versatility Milan! Badelj can play just about anywhere in midfield and brings impressive technical ability and flair with him wherever he goes for a mere £3 million. If his non-EU status proves a stumbling block consider the similarly cheap but less impressive Ruben Yttergard Jenssen instead.

Gabriel Torje

Gabriel Torje doesn't really have any stand out strengths, but that just means he doesn't have any glaring weaknesses either. The Romanian is just a solid all round winger who can be yours for a mere £2.5 million and will only get better with time.

Sotiris Ninis

Ninis isn't quite the wonderkid he once was, but the Greek still makes a very impressive winger who can double as an attacking midfielder if necessary. A little on the slow side, but impressive technical ability makes him more of a 'Beckham' style player. Too rich for your blood? Consider £350k polish Israeli Gili Vermut instead.

Steven Defour:

At £6 million this Belgian Playmaker is more expensive than most on this list, but that befits a player you could build a team around. Capable of playing both deep and high up the pitch, Defour has stunning mental attributes for one so young. All he can really do is pass the ball, but he passes it well enough to dictate entire games.

Vyacheslav Hleb

You don't get any cheaper than free and this versatile Belarusian midfielder costs exactly that, nothing. He has the caps for a work permit too, but Italian and Spanish coaches are liable to be put off by his non EU status. If you prefer your versatile non EU wingers a little younger, check out £200k Israeli Eyal Golasa .

Strikers:

Garra Dembele

Need a good, cheap all round striker? £300k will get you Garra Dembele, a hard working Malian with a french passport who can do a job in any league in the world.

Leigh Griffiths

Sadly not as cheap as he was before the last patch since his move to Wolves. Teams with a decent reputation can still sign this impressive quick striker for under £1 million. Great for providing cover for your more expensive stars.

Vaclav Kadlec

Kadlec used to be a cheap youth player on previous editions, now 18 the Czech is capable of playing first team football from the off if need by, and you can still get him for only £750k.

Vladimir Yurchenko

Another free Belarusian for your collection Yurchenko is younger than Hleb and will have more difficulty getting a work permit, but should still prove useful to clubs who are strapped for cash.

Yaya Sanogo

This strapping young Frenchman will set you back a mere £3.5 million and is ready to step into first teams straight away (although at only 17 he should be treated with care). Give him time and he'll become one of the most impressive target men around.

Know of any other cheap stars? Well don't hold them back, share them with us!