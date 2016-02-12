The best Dota 2 custom games

We’ll kick off with one of Valve’s own offerings. In the early days of Reborn, Overthrow served as the flagship for custom games. To a large extent it still does, with regular updates helping it to hold its place at the top of the most popular modes. It’s essentially Teamfighting: The Game, with players split over multiple teams competing to reach a certain number of kills first. The action is focussed around a central throne, which gives extra experience to anyone near it and occasionally spews out bonus gold.

All of the heroes and items are unaltered from normal Dota (aside from the occasional balance tweak), making Overthrow a great gateway into the world of custom games. As with most of the modes on this list, though, you’ll want to jump in with friends: playing with someone who feeds away ten kills then disconnects is just as gutting as it is in the main game. Alternatively, play Overthrow like I do and it becomes Kill Stealing: The Game. Pick a hero with a nuke at the start and sneak around the map, letting other teams do the hard work before sniping anyone whose health gets low enough. It’s all the fun of stealing from actual teammates without having to put up with the (usually justified) grumbling.