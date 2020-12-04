What can we expect from Cyberpunk 2077 builds?

Wondering what Cyberpunk 2077 build potential there is? It's currently unclear whether there will be an option to respec your character, so it's important to examine the Cyberpunk 2077 classes in detail. The attributes and perks you invest in will give you the freedom to roam around Night City however you see fit.

From the information I've gathered, it appears V starts with three points in each of the five attribute categories. This leaves them with seven points to assign to each stat. You'll unlock more skill points by levelling up. I'll keep this guide updated with more details as they become available, so let's take a look at what we can expect from the best Cyberpunk 2077 builds.

Best Cyberpunk 2077 build: What we know so far

Solo

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 Solo build

When it comes to dealing with a problem, Solo players are happy to let guns (or fists) do the talking. By choosing skills related to the Solo class, you don't mind roughing up your enemies a little, and welcome the cuts and bruises that come along with that mindset. Brute force may not always be the easiest answer, but you relish taking on multiple enemies at once and showing them who's boss.

Body: 6

6 Intelligence: 3

3 Reflexes: 4

4 Technical: 6

6 Cool: 3

Strong solos are, well, strong, so it's sensible to invest points in the Body category to increase your strength. This attribute also covers health and stamina, which will prove useful when taking on gangs solo. If you'd prefer a powerful shotgun to do the talking, the Carnage pump-action beast is worth looking out for. The Tools of Destruction preview shows it knocking back enemies with ease, and even sets a van on fire. Alternatively, if you're keen to tear through enemies using your bare hands, bulk up by adding points to the Body stat.

All that fighting means you'll need armor to protect you. Dropping points in the Technical category will grant you engineering abilities, helping you look after yourself. Depending on your weapon preference, consider allocating a point or two to Reflexes, as its attached perks include rifles and handguns. You'll already be well-equipped for melee action thanks to your Body stats, but Reflexes are rumoured to include the Blades perk. Either way, you'll have plenty of choice when it comes to your arsenal. As you level up, you may find room to add points to Intelligence and Cool, but those attributes aren't a priority when first starting out.

While you won't have access to the best cyberware in the early game, it's never too soon to start thinking about the best body implants. Mantis Blades (huge blades in V's forearms) and Gorilla Hands/Arms (improves melee strength) are obvious choices if melee combat is your preference. Synlungs (improves endurance regeneration) may be a good pick for those using rifles as you'll need to run and duck behind cover often.

Netrunner

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 Netrunner build

More interested in using fancy tech to mess with enemies while avoiding confrontation? Embrace the Netrunner's skill set to and sneak around unnoticed and manipulate opponents from afar. If you want to explore this branch of the skill tree, you'll need more than a passing interest in bypassing firewalls. This doesn't simply mean hacking mainframes and harvesting megacorps' password-protected data, it also covers quick hacks that can be used to override nearby enemy tech.

Body: 3

3 Intelligence: 6

6 Reflexes: 3

3 Technical: 4

4 Cool: 6

Intelligence and Cool are your top priorities in this build. Intelligence gets your brain juices flowing, allowing you to perform all your hacking tasks. The more you invest in this attribute, the more quick hacks you'll have available. The ability to manipulate your environment in different ways also gives you freedom to choose nonlethal means of clearing an area.

If you'd rather avoid storming into a group of hostiles with a powerful weapon, Cool stats improve your stealth abilities. You'll need nerves of steel to tiptoe through other gangs' hideouts in Night City. That said, you could make infiltrating enemy bases easier with the help of the Tsunami Nekomata sniper rifle. This semi automatic tech sniper can be charged to land devastating headshots. So you can still be lethal, even from a distance.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Adding points to your Technical stats opens up the engineering pool of skills. These allow you to upgrade your body modifications and armor. If you want high-level technology to do your bidding, you'll need perks that support your playstyle.

There's less focus on the Body and Reflexes attributes in this build, mainly because you won't be charging into combat. That said, it doesn't hurt to add points into each attribute later on if you're hoping to use a specific weapon type.

Many Cyberpunk 2077 implants are still under wraps, so you'll have to wait until release to see if there are more suitable options for this build. For now, I'd recommend Reflex Tuners, as they activate a temporary slow motion mode if your health drops too low. You're not the strongest cyberpunk, so having this to fall back on should help bail you out of sticky situations.