Popular

Besiege gameplay: slaying soldiers and sheep with unlikely machines

By

Besiege

I spent some time recently playing Besiege, an Early Access game in which you blow up castles, massacre tiny soldiers, smoosh sheep, and accomplish other objectives with siege engines you build yourself. Snap together parts and pieces, add wheels, wings, and weapons, and wreak havoc in an enjoyable and attractive construction-slash-destruction sandbox. Screenshots didn't feel like they would do the fun physics justice, so have a look at the video to see the game in action.

Besiege is in Early Access and can be purchased DRM free from Humble or DRM-laden from Steam. Here's the official site's store page.

Christopher Livingston

Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring stories in RPGs so he can make up his own.
See comments