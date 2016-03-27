Be a dog in Fallout 4 and watch a deer play GTA 5

On this week's Mod Roundup, you can now play Fallout 4 as its true hero, Dogmeat. There's also a modded version of GTA 5 featuring an AI-controlled deer, which you can watch around the clock as it's streamed on Twitch. In non-animal related modding news, a cosmetic pack for XCOM 2 lets you dress your beloved troopers in slick-looking gear from Titanfall.

Here are the most promising mods we've seen this week.

Be The Dog, for Fallout 4

Download link

We're still eagerly awaiting Bethesda's release of modding tools for Fallout 4, but in the meantime the lack of official utilities doesn't seem to be slowing anyone down. This mod made by Abbelovesyou lets you play Fallout 4 as Dogmeat, or any of the other dogs in the game inducing mutated mutts and raider dogs. Wander, loot, and deliver bites to your enemies.

San Andreas Streaming Deer Cam, for GTA 5

Streaming link

This isn't a mod you can play, but interestingly enough it's a mod you can watch. This modded version of GTA 5 is being streamed on Twitch around the clock, and it follows the life an adventures of a deer. Watch it roam the countryside, cause traffic jams, wander into populated areas, and even get chased by the fuzz. It's oddly engrossing. I just saw it visit an airport, get a three-star wanted level, and then get hit by a landing jumbo jet.

Titanfall Gear, for XCOM 2

Download link

Cosmetic improvements continue to roll in for XCOM 2, and here's an extremely cool pack that will let you dress your soldiers up as if they've just arrived from Titanfall. Captain gear, Spectre gear and Pilot duds are currently only available for male soldiers, though I'm hoping that will change in the future.