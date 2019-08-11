Battlestar Galactica Deadlock DLC adds new campaign and ships later this month

(Image credit: Black Lab Games)

Space strategy game Battlestar Galactica Deadlock is getting an expansion later this month that will add a ten-mission story campaign, two new ships, and two new squadrons, alongside a free update that revamps the UI and control scheme.

The expansion, called Resurrection, will launch August 29, developer Black Lab Games announced Friday. The new story campaign will see players "face Cylon threats old and new, and battle side-by-side with the CIC crew of the Galactica". As well as the ten fully-voiced story missions, players can tackle 13 resource missions to collect extra intel.

The two new ships are the powerful, heavily-armored Jupiter Mk II and the Cylon Cratus-class basestar, a "behemoth of a ship that serves as a mobile operational base". The new squadrons are the Taipan, which are "heavy hitting anti-capital strike vehicles", and the Vespid, a swarm of swift bombers.

The DLC marks the start of Battlestar Galactica Deadlock's Season 2, which comes with a free update that tweaks mouse and keyboard controls, changes the UI, reworks the bullet system and adds new effects to change the look of battles.

Resurrection is the fifth piece of DLC for the game—the previous one, Sin and Sacrifice, added radio chatter and 11 new missions. You can read more about the new expansion here. Black Lab Games hasn't yet listed a price on its Steam page.