Battlefield Hardline patch nerfs couch

"Bad news," someone at Visceral presumably said to a soon-to-be-crestfallen team of developers, "couch is OP." And there was much wailing and gnashing of teeth, and the nerf was made.

You may remember Hardline's sofa as an Easter egg found on Hotwire mode's Dust Bowl map. It can seat up to four people, and displays the kill message "MERICA" when it drives over other players. Clearly it was doing this a lot, as the game's first patch has now reduced its health and massively decreased its repair rate.

Also in the patch, a number of balance tweaks and bug fixes. You can see the full patch notes below.

Gameplay Changes

Conquest tickets increased (CQL 999, CQS 600)

Greatly decreased nearby bullet impact flinch; your aimpoint will not shift from rounds striking the environment near you

Fixed some issues with FLIR/IRNV

RPG reduced to 1 ammo from back of cars, with smaller explosion radius overall thus requiring more skill to use effectively

TDM friendzones have been adjusted for better spawning

Rescue / Crosshair exploit where players could skip the round start time by hitting START or ESC has been fixed

Couch health reduced and repair rate decreased to a miniscule amount, making the Couch the one-off it was intended

Player should no longer Quickmatch into servers with unsupported numbers of players

K10: Reduce max damage to 33 and min damage to 8

Saiga and PTR: reduce recoil to bring more in line with Cop faction DMRs

HCAR and HK51: reduce recoil to bring more in line with SCAR-H and SA-58

.410 Jury: Increase damage per pellet to become more effective

FMG-9: increase damage per round to 25 and push out falloff start range to make these weapons more effective

Battlerifle min damage increased to 25 across the board

AKM min damage reduced to 24

Bug Fixes

Fixed a server crash in Rescue

Increased the character limit in the MapList to support up to 150 maps in a rotation

You can now set the time limit to 0 and it disables the time limit instead of instantly ending the round in Blood Money

Various fixes for server crashes with rental servers (multiple issues addressed)

Fix for the timer in Conquest freezing when the user set the time limit higher than 800

Fix for MP squad join issue where after the squad leader gets disconnected, a new leader cannot kick members or disband

Fix for the patch awarded in released game for reaching Rank 10 in the Beta

Fix for Derailed Levolution where players were teleported to origin of Point B and killed in some circumstances

Fix for crash if the UI is disabled in the .cfg file

Fix for Bloodmoney exploit in HH where players could access the money pile through the floor/roof

Fix on XB1 for players using invite/join on friend after Quickmatching

Fix for the Uzi's weapon license cost, setting it to the correct value of $50,000

Fix for X360 players being unable to invite friends while playing Rescue

Fix for a rare crash in the Customize screen

All platforms, miscellaneous low frequency crash fixes

