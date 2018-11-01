Battlefield 5 video tours 9 multiplayer maps

Battlefield 5 is launching later this month. We like what we've seen of the singleplayer campaign, but the meat of the game is still online. The latest trailer takes a look at a bunch of launch map and one of the maps due post-launch as part of Battlefield 5's ongoing 'Tides of War' series of updates. Here's a summary of the maps shown.

Narvik This looks like an infantry-focused map with two flavours of urban combat: close-quarters in the residential area and mid-to-long range in the industrial areas of the harbour town.

Fjell 652 A mountain peak setting that pits infantry against planes. Good luck, infantry! The "extreme dynamic weather" can trigger vision-obscuring storms that should make life difficult for pilots. Plus it looks like there are plenty of AA emplacements around.

Rotterdam We've played Rotterdam during Battlefield preview events. It's a nicely balanced map that has foot soldiers fighting for a bridge while tanks roam the streets below.

Devastation An infantry-focused map set in icy ruins in the aftermath of Rotterdam.

Twisted Steel The broken bridge in this map is supposedly the "biggest structure ever created for a Battlefield game". The bridge itself looks like an infantry bloodbath but there are marshlands for tanks to fight for around the bridge.

Arras It's tanks vs infantry on this map set in France. Trench lines and bushes provide infantry cover and there's a big central church for snipers to camp in.

Hamada The biggest map "at launch" (which suggests bigger ones later). Set in Africa, Hamada is inspired by World War 2's biggest tank battles.

Aerodrome An axis airfield just recently bombed by allied planes. There's a massive killzone in the central hangar.

Panzerstorm (post-launch) Arriving in Tides of War chapter one after launch, this tank-focused map is set in lovely Belgian countryside.

Battlefield 5 is out on November 20 and its system requirements were officially detailed earlier today.