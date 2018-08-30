Battlefield 5 release date delayed to November

Originally due on October 19, Battlefield 5 has been delayed by just under five weeks. EA's latest war-torn shooter is now expected on November 20.

As told by EA, the delay follows feedback from its closed alpha and showings at E3 and Gamescom. The publisher says it's been pleased by the response to the game's focus on squad play and its revamped player movement. Likewise, players have offered positive feedback on BF5's new weapons handling.

"You’ve also spurred us to make some meaningful improvements to the core gameplay experience, including adjusting the gameplay tempo, improving soldier visibility and reducing player friction," says EA. "You’ll see a lot of these reflected in our Open Beta that starts on September 6. We believe we have one of the best Battlefield games ever on our hands.

"A game that will deliver on an emotional journey through the return of unseen single player War Stories, a deep multiplayer experience, Battle Royale, along with our new live service, Tides of War—a journey across multiple theaters of WW2 and designed to keep our community together."

With its open beta next week, EA prepares itself for more feedback still—which is ultimately why its final release is being pushed back.

"We’re going to take the time to continue to make some final adjustments to core gameplay, and to ensure we really deliver on the potential of Tides of War," EA continues. We know moving the launch date means that we all have to wait a little longer. But we’re going to take our time to make sure we get it right. Thank you for your continued passion and support. We can’t wait to see you on the battlefield in just a few days."

So, November 20 it is, then. As teased by Jared yesterday, here's 15 minutes of Battlefield 5 running on an RTX 2080 Ti.