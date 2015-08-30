Battlefield 4 Night Operations DLC is rolling out this week

It's a huge week for new releases, but if you're still sinking hours into Battlefield 4 then you'll be pleased to hear that the free Night Operations DLC will start rolling out on September 1. That's Tuesday. The Night Operations pack brings a new version of the Zavod map designed to compliment "stealthy and tactical gameplay".

The Summer Patch is also rolling out September 1. For more on the changes that will bring, check out the video below. Then at the bottom there's a cinematic trailer for the Night Operations DLC, if things like that take your fancy.