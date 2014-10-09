Battlefield 4 launch "damaged player trust" says Dice

Battlefield 4, like so many games these days, launched with serious connection and lag problems. These have since been ironed out, but DICE have acknowledged that the hiccups have damaged their reputation with players.

"I can absolutely say that we lost player trust in the game's launch," DICE LA producer David Sirland told Gamespot. "We still probably have a lot of players who won't trust us to deliver a stable launch or a stable game."

DICE's next Battlefield game is Hardline, which has been delayed till 2015. "I am certain that Battlefield 4's troubled launch won't be repeated," says Sirland. "We've changed the way we work."

Hardline is due to hit PC next March, and it'll be interesting to see how smooth the launch is, especially after developers Visceral insisted that it's "gonna work" at launch. BF4 has been patched relentlessly since release, did the launch damage your faith in the series?