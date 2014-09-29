Battlefield Hardline is "gonna work" at launch

Battlefield 4 might have released with all the structural integrity of a beached manatee carcass, but the same thing won't happen with Battlefield Hardline, according to Visceral Games' Ian Milham. Speaking to GameRevolution, Hardline's creative director said that Visceral "take shipping a working game pretty seriously. So, yes, the game will work". That this even needs saying is a little depressing, but it's an encouraging statement nonetheless.

When asked about the stability of the game at launch, Milham replied with the following.

"What you're basically asking is, 'Is you're game going to work?' and the answer is yes, it's gonna work. We actually started on this more than a year before Battlefield 4 came out. We've been working with the DICE guys for a long time; some of our engineering work is actually in Battlefield 4 and things they've been doing since then. It's in pretty great shape now and all that work is gonna come into what we're doing.

"We already had one very successful beta, we're going to have another beta on every platform we ship on. We take shipping a working game pretty seriously. So, yes, the game will work."

Visceral showed off Hardline's neat Hotwire mode the other week, which Phil aptly described as "Need for Speed with rocket launchers". This Dukes of Hazzard-ish mode has done more to sell me on the game than any of the previous trailers, so here's its big reveal again. I have every finger and thumb crossed for a DLC that swaps in Bodie and Doyle from The Professionals, along with their lovely range of 70s cars. Make it happen, Visceral, eh?