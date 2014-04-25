Battlefield 4 gets superservers to fight latency issues

"High-performance servers" are the latest weapon DICE are throwing at Battlefield 4 to knock it into shape. They hope that it'll reduce instances of rubber banding—when players appear to be running in

one direction, but are teleported back a few steps thanks to a high-latency server hiccup. It's a very frustrating phenomenon in a reflex shooter when every player hop can ruin a perfectly good shot.

"We've found that the root cause of the issue was a configuration of certain hardware types dedicated to 64-player matches," writes DICE vice president Karl Magnus Troedsson on the Battelfield 4 site . "We have invested in new hardware to resolve this issue and deployed new higher-performance servers this week.

"In preparation, we conducted a significant amount of testing before installing the new servers to ensure they would correct the issue. We are already seeing performance improvement with 64-player matches and expect this to continue."

It's been a difficult launch for Battlefield 4, riddled with issues attributed to the"netcode", a mystical entity that's been held responsible for everything from disconnection errors, latency problems and the bizarre " death shield" bug . The ongoing news of BF4's difficulties has put me off returning to the game. How about you? Are you a long-suffering BF4 fan? What keeps you playing?