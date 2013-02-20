GameStop saw Battlefield 4, apparently

Although the appearance of a beta page last June confirmed the existence of Battlefield 4, we haven't seen nary a lens-flared screenshot or gun render from EA since then. Someone else has, though: GameStop CEO J. Paul Raines tweeted that he's seen the game.

Got to see Battlefield 4 today and all I can say is WOW! Thanks @ ea for the sneak peek. Can't wait for you all to see it. ^CEO #BF4 February 19, 2013

The retailer eyeballing the next Battlefield without any confidentiality seems slightly odd, but EA surely wants to secure nods from retailers as fast as possible. "Can't wait for you all to see it" implies that the rest of us may be getting a look at Battlefield 4 soon, and we already know that those who pre-ordered the Limited Edition of Medal of Honor: Warfighter get beta access this fall .