Battlefield 4 DLC Naval Strike to include Carrier Assault, based on 2142's Titan mode

EA has revealed that Battlefield 4 's third expansion, Naval Strike, will feature mostly water-based combat across four new maps. The expansion also includes new weapons, a new vehicle, and a new game mode called Carrier Assault, based off of Battlefield 2142 's classic Titan mode.

The expansion's site describes the Carrier Assault as a “re-imagining” of the Titan mode from 2142. Titan mode challenged ground troops to control missile launchers to attack a heavily armored enemy mothership , then board it and destroy the main reactor. Translating that back to the modern era might include anti-aircraft carrier missiles and boat- or air-based landing parties. I'm not sure what the present-day equivalent of launchpods are, but I hope that they make a comeback in some form or another.

Naval Strike will also introduce four new maps, set in the South China sea: Lost Islands, Nansha Strike, Wave Breaker, and Operation Motor. The expansion lands in late March for premium members, and two weeks later for everyone else.

DICE had previously frozen DLC development while numerous launch issues were sorted out; the first post-pause DLC, Second Assault , arrives for premium members on February 18.