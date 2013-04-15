Popular

Battlefield 4 promo flyer reveals return of Commander Mode, three playable factions

By

Snaps of Battlefield 4 pre-order flyers taken at a GameStop confirm it: "vehicle combat" is back. Yes! I knew it. Also back, apparently, is Commander Mode, a feature last included in Battlefield 2142 which gives select players an RTS-like tactical map and the power to order teammates around.

The flyer also advertises three playable factions: United States, Russia, and China. Will China be a reskin, or a unique faction with its own vehicles? Even more unlikely, could we see three-way battles? And could this speculation be based on a piece of paper literally anyone could have printed out and taped to a GameStop cash register? Yes, it could, but it looks like legitimate promo material. "All out war" is a previously confirmed feature, so that adds some weight to it, right?

The original video from YouTube user luger700 is below (thanks, VG24/7 , MP1ST , and acronyms everywhere). Stay skeptical until we have confirmation that these printouts speak truth.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
