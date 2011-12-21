Battlefield 3 Physical Warfare Pack released for everyone

If you pre-ordered Battlefield 3, you'll already have the extra guns added by the Physical Warfare Pack. DICE announce on the Battlefield blog that have now unlocked them for all players. The flash suppressor for the SKS rifle isn't a huge addition, but Support players will jump at the Type 88 LMG. The pack also unlocks the great big semi-automatic DAO-12 shotgun early with some bonus flechette ammunition, which will deal increased damage and armour penetration at range. All we need now is an Emotional Warfare Pack to add loudspeakers to everyone's helmets for more devastating smack talk.