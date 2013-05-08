Battlefield 3 hit by server outages, seemingly caused by DDOS attack

How do you prevent a war? Organised protest? Stay in bed for a few days? Stage a fake alien invasion? Well, in the case of Battlefield 3, you can (temporarily) prevent its never-ending online kerfuffle with a brutal DDOS kick square in the servers. PC and console servers for both the game itself and Battlelog suffered outages earlier today, apparently due to an external attack. While the Battlefield 3 site is suggesting everything's gone back to normal, the official twitter account hasn't yet given the all clear. Lunchtime BF3 players: is everything now working as it should?

According to a tweet posted on that Battlefield twitter account several hours ago, "The current BF3 and Battelog outages are a result of activity that appears to be aimed at overwhelming our game servers." They're currently advising players to "Stay tuned to the official channels for announcements and updates regarding a solution", which seems like eminently sensible advice.

Ta, CVG .