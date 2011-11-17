Battlefield 3: Back to Karkand details emerge

[pcgvideo id="1262095761001"]

Back to Karkand, the first Battlefield 3 DLC pack, will be released next month, and will bring several classic Battlefield 2 maps to Battlefield 3's Frostbite 2.0 engine. Along with new weapons and vehicles, it'll also see the return of Conquest Assault mode, an asymmetric version of Conquest where one team defends the capture points and another tries to take them.

BF3 blog have rounded up the full list of details about what the pack includes, and you can find them beneath the cut.

Maps



Strike at Karkand



Wake Island



Gulf of Oman



Sharqui Peninsula



Weapons



MP5



PP-19



L85A2



FAMAS



Type 88



L96A1



Jackhammer



MG36



Type 95



Type 97



Vehicles



F35B fighter jet



BTR-90 infantry fighting vehicle



DPV fast transport vehicle

What are you memories of these classic maps?