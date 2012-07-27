Battlefield 3 Aftermath DLC detailed: four maps, new game mode, new vehicles

Battlefield 3's December DLC pack, Aftermath, will contain four maps set in and around Tehran. A devastating earthquake has shattered the city, but remnants of both occupying military forces do battle among the ruins using some heavily converted civilian vehicles to gain an edge.

"With operational capacity severely compromised the opposing forces must adapt and engage in vertical and horizontal urban combat amongst the dust and rubble with cracks and fissures in the terrain providing unexpected cover and paths to objectives," DICE explain on the Battlefield site.

"Additional support comes in the form of heavily modified troop transports and civilian vehicles specially adapted to deliver deadly force to the enemy."

Aftermath will also add a new game mode, though DICE don't give any further details on what it'll be. The pack will also introduce new assignments, achievements and dog tags. Aftermath is due at the end of the year. Before that, we can look forward to Armoured Kill in September, which promises to add the biggest Battlefield map ever, as well as snowy environments and AC-130 gunships. It'll look a bit like this: